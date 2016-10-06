Retirement village holding open day

A private retirement community in Berkhamsted, will hold an open day next week.

Castle Village, in Britwell Drive, Berkhamsted, will be open to visitors from 12-3pm on Wednesday, October 12.

There will be a chance to join in with groups or activities, to talk to existing residents, and to find out about retirement village life.

To find out more call 01442 877335.

