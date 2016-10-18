Record-breaking pilot from Cheddington cycles through seven countries in 24 hours with best mate

A British Airways pilot and former Tring School pupil has pedalled his way into the record books by cycling through seven countries in 24 hours.

First officer Tom Reynolds, 28, grew up in Cheddington and before flying to Spain, Norway and Austria, he enjoyed a couple of days off visiting mum Annette and dad Jon this week.

Picture by: Stuart Bailey / British Airways

And he certainly deserves a break – having cycled 300 miles with best mate and fellow short-haul pilot, James Van Der Hoorn, 28.

They cycled from Croatia through Slovenia, Hungary, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Poland – countries they regularly fly to. But on bikes, in just one day, the pair raised more than £4,000 for children charity Flying Start. They now hold the team title for ‘most countries visited by bicycle in 24 hours’.

“We’re really proud to get the record but more importantly to raise the money for the Flying Start charity,” Tom said.

“It’s a great cause and if we’ve made even the slightest difference it will make all the effort totally worthwhile.”

James said: “It’s a great feeling to have done it, and a very humbling thought that we may have helped some kids living difficult lives along the way.”