Rail station on track for a golden double

The golden glow at Hemel Hempstead Railway Station has been given a double sparkle, thanks to both of our Rio champions.

Last month rail operator London Midland announced that it would be changing the colour of signs to gold at Hemel, in recognition of Max Whitlock winning Team GB’s first ever Olympic golds in gymnastics.

But now the station has gone double-gold thanks to Jessica Stretton, the Longdean School sixth former who won the women’s W1 archery in the 2016 Paralympics.

All that now needs to be decided is how to represent the double achievement, as the signs are already gold!

London Midland commercial director Richard Brooks said “We want to celebrate a great summer of sport but we also want to help future sporting stars.

“Your Sporting Chance empowers and encourages our colleagues to get more involved with the 150 communities we serve across the country.

“We hope the gold running in boards will also inspire more young people to aim for the stars.”

London Midland has coloured gold signs all along its routes to mark the home stations of gold medallists from both the 2016 Olympics and Paralympics.

These include Bedford St Johns’ Phelan Hill, Leighton Buzzard’s Charlotte Dujardin and Northampton’s Ellie Robinson.

> How do you think Hemel station should represent its double gold? Email thegazette@jpress.co.uk