Racial abuse in Hemel Primark

Police have released this picture of a distinctively-dressed man who they want to speak to following a racially aggravated public order offence.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Friday, August 12, in the Hemel branch of Primark in Marlowes.

The victim – a 44-year-old woman - had her two children with her and was browsing the store. One of her children was in a buggy.

The offender attempted to get past the buggy before moving it in a rough manner, nearly causing it to fall over while the child was still in it.

He then racially abused the woman who responded by going to find a security guard. The offender then racially abused her for a second time. The child in the buggy was unharmed.

PC Johanna Miles, from Hemel Hempstead’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This was a nasty incident which has understandably left the victim upset.

“I would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the investigation and would ask anyone who can help identify him or anyone who has any information that could help the investigation to call the Herts Police non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference number D1/16/5803.”

Alternatively, contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.