Racial abuse in Hemel Primark

Racial abuse police appeal

Police have released this  picture of a distinctively-dressed man who they want to speak to following a racially aggravated public order  offence.

The incident happened  at around 1pm on Friday,  August 12, in the Hemel  branch of Primark in  Marlowes.

The victim – a 44-year-old woman - had her two children with her and was browsing the store. One of her children was in a buggy.

The offender attempted to get past the buggy before  moving it in a rough manner, nearly causing it to fall over while the child was still in it.

He then racially abused the woman who responded by  going to find a security guard. The offender then racially abused her for a second time. The child in the buggy was  unharmed.

PC Johanna Miles, from Hemel Hempstead’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This was a nasty incident which has understandably left the victim upset.

“I would like to speak  to the man pictured in  connection with the  investigation and would ask anyone who can help  identify him or anyone  who has any information  that could help the  investigation to call the Herts Police non-emergency number 101 quoting crime  reference number D1/16/5803.”

Alternatively, contact  the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their  Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.

