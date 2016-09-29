QUIZ: How well do you know your England managers?

Another England manager has gone. They tend to last a bit longer than Big Sam managed, but never mind. He’ll always have Slovakia.

But how well do you know your England managers?

Put on your tracksuit, tell Wayne Rooney that he can play wherever he likes, pray that Eric Dier never gets injured, and take our quiz.

