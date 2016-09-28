Pudsey’s in Tring for a special resort challenge

Join TV’s Matt Baker and Pudsey Bear as they take part in the first ever Hike, Bike and Trike Challenge at Champneys Tring.

Launching at the gates of the resort, the Champneys team will be joined by The One Show and Countryfile presenter as well as BBC Children in Need’s Pudsey.

The 10-mile challenge is raising cash for BBC Children in Need and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Stephen Purdew, Champneys owner said: “This will be a lot of fun, and a great way to help make a difference to so many lives.

“Champneys are proud to be supporting such worthy charities and we know that the money raised will go a long way.”

Teams of five will be required to raise a minimum of £2,500 and will be tasked to bike or trike (rickshaw) for two miles to a designated location set within the Tring countryside.

They will then take part in a six-mile hike before cycling for another two miles back to the resort.

It is suitable for beginners, experts and everyone in between. A prize will be given to the three teams that raise the most money.

Entertainment at the resort will include a brass band, celebrity guests, fitness demonstrations, fashion shows, luxury sports cars, gourmet food stations and vintage fairground rides.

There will also be face painting, magic shows, a football skill school, donkey rides, cake decorating and assault courses.

The event takes place on Saturday, October 8 from 11am to 6pm. Go to www.champneys.com