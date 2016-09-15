Pubs serve up charity cash after earthquake

Three Dacorum pubs were part of a regional campaign that raised £20,744 for the earthquake relief efforts in Italy.

The Kings Arms inBerkhamsted, The Akeman in Tring and Water End’s Red Lion were part of the efforts, which involved 16 Oakman pubs and restaurants.

The money was raised directly from the net sale of the pub’s Pizza and Pasta dishes and will provide some respite for the hard-pressed victims and their families.

Oakman Inns’ CEO Peter Borg-Neal said: “It was very touching to see the support that so many of our customers gave the campaign ; they all deserve a huge round of applause for their support as the final result has exceeded our expectations.”