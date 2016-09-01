Public help find horse rider who fell off horse

A public search helped police find a woman who was knocked unconscious when she fell off her horse on the Ashridge Estate on Bank Holiday Monday.

Police were alerted by a walker who found a saddled white horse wandering alone in College Road, Berkhamsted, just after 8am.

Police were then contacted by the rider’s husband who said he had received a call from his wife saying she had fallen from her horse and was disorientated.

With the help of members of the public a search was carried out and the woman, aged in her 50s, was found.

She was looked after by paramedics and had suffered a suspected concussion. The horse was returned to its stables.