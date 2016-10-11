Poppy volunteers

New volunteers are needed to raise funds for the British Royal Legion in time for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Collectors, drivers and event support staff are  needed.

Each year more than 350,000 poppy volunteers are needed across the country

To find out more contact community fundraiser Kate MacKay on 07920861161 or email KMacKay@britishlegion.org.uk

