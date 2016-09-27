Police support for bi-visibility

Herts Police Bi Visibility Day 2016

Herts Police Bi Visibility Day 2016

0
Have your say

Herts Police showed its support for Bi Visibility Day on Friday.

Senior figures, including Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Bill Jephson, pledged their support.

Chief Superintendent Matthew Nicholls, force lead for LGBT issues, said: “We want to make everyone aware that support and advice is available via the Herts Police LGBT Network should it ever be necessary.”

Back to the top of the page