Police looking for Hemel man following two robberies in Dorset

Can you help police to locate a man who is wanted in connection with two robberies that occurred in the Dorset area?

Gavin Bamford is 40 years old and lives in Widmore Drive, Hemel Hempstead.

Officers believe he is travelling in a silver Vauxhall Vivaro with the registration FN53 UFH.

Call Herts Police on 101, or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.