Police appeal over wanted man

Police are appealing foe help to find this man who is wanted for recall to prison.

Mark Anthony Ryder, 46, who has links in Brighton and Sussex and also in Greater Manchester. He is wanted on a recall to prison for failing to comply with conditions of his licence.

If you see him, do not approach him – please call police on 999.

