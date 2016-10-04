Plans in the balance as Berkhamsted multi-storey car park application called in

The planning application for a controversial multi-storey car park in Berkhamsted has been called in to the secretary of state.

Proposals for a 331-space car park in Lower Kings Road next to Waitrose, replacing the 122-space pay and display car park owned by Dacorum Borough Council, were given the green light last week.

But it has emerged that the application will first be subject to a planning inquiry after it was called in to the secretary of state.

More to follow.