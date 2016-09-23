PICTURED: Superman Henry Cavill pays shock visit to Aylesbury pub

Is it a bird, is it a plane, no it’s world famous Superman actor Henry Cavill on a random night out at a pub in little old Aylesbury.

Global movie star Cavill, the man behind the planet’s most recognised superhero, was at the Harrow pub in Aylesbury town centre on Friday causing quite a stir across the town.

A post on the Harrow’s Twitter account shows the actor posing for a selfie at the bar with the message: “Henry Cavill thank you for joining us the Harrow.”

Cavill was pictured with a reveller who posted the selfie on Facebook with the words “When Superman comes to the Harrow.”

The actor has links to the Vale and went to school at Stowe in Buckingham before rising to fame as an actor playing the titular superhero Superman in the 2013 reboot film Man of Steel, originally the highest-grossing Superman film of all time until it was surpassed by 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where he reprised his role as Superman; making it his highest-grossing film to date.

In 2015, he also co-starred with Armie Hammer in the spy film The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Henry Cavill aka Superman paid a shock visit to Aylesbury. PHOTOS: PA

Cavill’s choice of watering hole was a good one, as the Harrow currently ranks fifth from 38 in our poll of the best bars in Aylesbury.

