Picture perfect as awards are dished out

winners of photo comp PNL-160930-172703001

winners of photo comp PNL-160930-172703001

0
Have your say

The winners have been announced in a popular school photo competition, run by Aitchisons Estate Agents and Westbrook Hay Prep School.

Congratulations to Upper School winner Marley Maidment, 13, for his Former Federal Reserve Bank piece. The winner in the Middle School category with a wonderful studded art board and photographs of Hampton Court Palace was eight-year-old Angel Clarke. And winning the Lower School category was Oliver Millar, five, with his stunning photographs and fact finding of Chateau Clisson in France.

Back to the top of the page