PICTURE: Hemel Hempstead makes national news after ‘killer clown’ incident at Tesco

Hemel Hempstead has made the national news after an incident at the town’s Tesco store off the back of the ‘killer clown’ craze sweeping the UK.

According to a report by national newspaper The Daily Star this is the haunting image of a menacing “killer clown” that stalked Tesco shoppers in Hemel, leaving customers locked in their cars.

An image of the scary clown was snapped by a frightened 15-year-old girl in the car park of a Hemel Hempstead Tesco store.

The person behind the terrifying outfit stood in silence and a mum and daughter were so scared they reportedly locked themselves in their vehcile in the Tesco car park fearing for their safety.

The store has been inundated with complaints about the incident which follows dozens of others around the country, including nearby Milton Keynes.

According to reports patrols at the store have now been set up to keep shoppers safe.

Police forces up and down the country have been issuing warnings about the craze and threatened to arrest those responsible for intimidating behaviour.