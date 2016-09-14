Patients’ proposal for a new hospital

Patient plans for a new super-hospital were unveiled at earlier this year after being devised by The Dacorum Patients’ Group’s (DPG).

The idea is that it would replace Watford Hospital as the main ‘hub’ for healthcare in West Herts, and unlike the current hospitals in Hemel, St Albans and Watford it would be custom-built for 21st century care.

The design has been led by Gordon Yearwood, a DPG member who has 15 years’ experience building hospitals across the globe and describes Dacorum as “one of the most inadequate areas in the UK in regards to bed provision and diagnostic equipment.”