One in three adults enjoys a holiday fling

Three out of 10 adults have enjoyed a holiday fling with a stranger, according to new research.

For many of us, holidays are a chance to escape the monotony of our everyday lives.

And a survey suggests a chance meeting with a handsome or beautiful stranger, coupled with a jug of sangria, can often lead to a fun holiday fling.

The research by travel website Momondo showed 29 per cent of adults have found love abroad.

But, despite the obvious tendency to have fun in the sun, the research also revealed people are surprisingly trusting of their partners when they travel.

Almost half (48 per cent) allow their partners to travel without them.

And only one in four (26 per cent) wouldn’t let their other half board a plane alone.

But who ‘significant others’ go away with does make a difference.

While 50 per cent said their partners could travel with whoever they liked, a quarter (24 per cent) of the 1,000 people polled said they didn’t like it when their partner went away with work colleagues of the opposite sex.

And 27 per cent said they weren’t happy when their other halves holidayed with friends of the opposite sex.

But the study also shows that when it comes down to who people prefer to travel with, partners always come first.

Sixty per cent said they liked to get away with a spouse or partner, while more than a third (39 per cent) said they liked to travel with pals.

Over a third (35 per cent) like to take the kids away, while one in five (21 per cent) would rather take a short break with mum and dad.

Elsewhere, those from other nations produced different results.

Brazilians beat the Brits when it came to holiday flings, with almost half (45 per cent) confessing to a holiday fling.

Brazilians were also among the least trusting of nations when it came to their partners travelling alone, with just 50 per cent saying it was acceptable.

Meanwhile Americans were the least-experienced in finding love abroad, with just 22 per cent saying they had done so.

Italians were the most likely to travel with friends, with 55 per cent saying holidays with pals were the best.

And the Chinese were the most-likely to want to travel with in-laws, at a mere 10 per cent - the highest score of all groups asked.

Lasse Skole Hansen, of Momondo, said: “Although our research suggests Brits do like to have fun abroad, these stats also show the majority of Brits in relationships do trust their partners, with only a quarter not wanting partners to travel without them.

“Though of course we know most people do love a break, so this could possibly be due to them not wanting to miss out on a holiday!”.