OAP convicted after four-car M1 collision

A 72-year-old man was given six points on his licence following a four-car collision on the M1.

Geoffrey Cole, of Hunts Lane, Walsall, was also fined £300, and ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, plus costs of £85, after being convicted of driving without due care and attention.

