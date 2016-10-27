Not that old horse chestnut...

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Divide and conker was the name of the game at the Boxmoor Trust’s Autumn and Conker festivals.

Highlights from the two events, which took place on October 15-16, included woodworking demonstrations from carver Vince King and members of Herts & Beds wood turners, sheep displays from The Rare Breeds Survival Trust, live music by the Jolly Jazzers, an archery have-a-go fun run by the Berkhamsted Bowmen, and both circus skills and pottery workshops.

