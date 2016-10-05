No pussy-footing as Monty returns home

Missing cat Monty

A much-loved cat returned home this week, after Berkhamsted was alerted to the disappearance of Monty from his home in Long View.

The moggy, who is deaf, blind in one eye and has a permanent head tilt, was returned to the Cruickshanks family after being found by staff at Autobase Accident & Repair Centre in Northchurch. Owner Ian Cruickshanks said: “The guys there fed and looked out for him for weeks before finally managing to catch him, then track us down.”

