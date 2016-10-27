New network puts spotlight on rural

A new network has been launched at a conference exploring issues of living and working in rural parts of Hertfordshire.

The conference, called Living, thriving and working in Rural Herts, was held by CDA Herts and Hertfordshire County Council to address concerns of rural communities and businesses.

The new Rural Issues Network aims to give a greater collective voice to countryside residents.

