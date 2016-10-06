New Herts top cop takes up the reins

Herts Chief Constable Charlie Hall

The new Chief Constable of Hertfordshire Police began his role on Monday.

Charlie Hall was previously the Deputy Chief Constable of Norfolk Police, and  was lauded by Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd who said: “Herts is lucky to have a new chief officer of the calibre of Charlie Hall. He’s focused on the true principles of policing – putting community policing at the heart of his plans.”

