Multi-storey update: Plans in the balance - maybe...

Plans to build a multi-storey car park in the heart of Berkhamsted may not be called in by the Secretary of State after all.

Proposals for a 331-space car park in Lower Kings Road next to Waitrose, replacing the 122-space pay and display car park owned by Dacorum Borough Council, were given the green light last week.

Councillor Ian Reay, who represents Berkhamsted on Hertfordshire County Council and also sits on Berkhamsted Town Council, this morning told the Gazette that the decision had been called in, and would be reviewed by the government.

But a spokesman for Dacorum Borough Council then corrected Cllr Reay, saying that no such decision had been made.

The spokesman told the Gazette: “We have spoken to the Department for Communities and Local Government, but we have not sent the paperwork over and they have not made a decision on whether or not to call in the planning approval.

“They need to make a decision on whether to make a decision - but it has not been called in.”

Dacorum Borough Council subsequently contacted the Gazette with an update to say that the paperwork had been sent to the approproate government minister.

The spokesman added: “Under planning procedures, the application will now be referred to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government for his consideration on whether to call in the application”.