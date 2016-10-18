MP admitted to the UK’s political elite by joining Privy Council

South West Herts MP David Gauke formally joined the Privy Council last week, the elite body of the UK’s leading politicians.

Mr Gauke, whose constituency includes Berkhamsted and Tring, got the role as part of his promotion to Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

The Privy Council is made up of cabinet ministers, other senior politicians, as well as leading bishops and law lords, and membership is for life.

Mr Gauke told the Gazette: “I got it in the summer but Wednesday (October 12) was the formal ceremony.

“We’re sworn to secrecy about what this entails, but I met the Queen and the other existing councillors.

“It’s a great privilege and recognition of my role as a senior Member of Parliament.

“And it was a pleasure to see Her Majesty of course – it’s only a few months since I saw her during her visit to Berkhamsted.”

Although Mr Gauke is not a full member of the cabinet as Chief Secretary to the Treasury he does attend cabinet meetings. The Treasury is the only government department with two members attending cabinet.