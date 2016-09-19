Missing teenager Tayla Seaborne could be in Hemel Hempstead

A 16-year-old girl is still missing and police who are growing increasingly concerned have issued a re-appeal.

Tayla Seaborne, 16, from Broxbourne, was last seen in the Cheshunt area on Friday, September 9.

She is described as being around 5ft 4in tall, of small build, with brown hair and hazel-coloured eyes.

Tayla was last seen wearing a black crop top, grey camouflage tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers but may have since changed her clothes.

It is believed that Tayla may be in the Hemel Hempstead area, or the London areas of Holloway, Archway or Finsbury.

Anyone who sees her, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 straight away.