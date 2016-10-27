Many thanks for all they do

Selfless volunteers from across Hertfordshire have been recognied for their community efforts at an awards ceremony.

Dacorum winners and runners-up in the first Hertfordshire Year of Volunteering Awards are Roy Aldwin, Dacorum and St Albans Fire Volunteer Team, Tyla Hamilton and Thomas Townsend.

Roy Aldwin received the Outstanding Staff Contribution to Volunteering award for his work with Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, where he is volunteer manager.

Roy has been an active volunteer since 1979, when he was aged 19. He’s been involved with the Special Constabulary, Hemel Hempstead Crime Prevention Panel, Hertfordshire Victim Support Board, and as a school governor.

Dacorum and St Albans Fire Volunteer Team were recognised as the Volunteer Team of the Year. The 11 active volunteers contributed nearly 2,000 hours to Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service last year.

Tyla Hamilton and Thomas Townsend were runners up in the Young Volunteer of the Year category.

Tyla is a member of Bennetts End youth centre, Hemel, helping considerably with projects such as the centre’s refurbishment.

Tom came to the Dacorum Youth Connexions Music and Media Studios to learn about music. Over the past year, he has started to help others, including leading tutorial sessions, performing as backing for other young people, and appearing in films.