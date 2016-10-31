Man wanted after robbery

Lewis Dumbarton

Lewis Dumbarton

0
Have your say

Can you help to find Lewis Dumbarton, a 22-year-old from Berkhamsted who is wanted by police for robbery?

The crime occurred in Northchurch High Street, on the evening of Tuesday, September 13, when a woman in her 20s was forced to hand over her handbag.

Call police on 101.

Back to the top of the page