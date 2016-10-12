Man seriously assaulted in Berkhamsted High Street

Can you help police to find out what happened when a man was seriously assaulted at an address in Berkhamsted High Street yesterday evening.

One man is currently in police custody following the incident, while another is currently receiving medical treatment. He will be speaking to officers in due course.

Given the time of day there may have been members of the public who witnessed what happened and are understandably concerned. However, preliminary inquiries by specialist detectives would indicate the incident was isolated and the people involved were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Herts Police 101.