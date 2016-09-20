Litterbugs in Dacorum cost the council more than £145k in one year

There were 1,100 fly-tipping incidents last year, costing Dacorum Borough Council more than £145,000 to clean them up and investigate who was responsible.

Stats have been revealed for 2014-2015 after an Environment Agency-backed survey by campaign group, Right Waste Right Place.

It also found 46 per cent of businesses did not know where their waste goes when it leaves the site.

More than a third also admitted to not being sure whether they completed or kept essential Waste Transfer Notes – a key requirement.

The Right Waste Right Place campaign has been launched to help businesses understand what is expected of them.

Go to www.rightwasterightplace.com for more information.