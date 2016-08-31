Lidl ‘committed’ to building new store in Berkhamsted

Value supermarket Lidl is developing its plans to bring a store to Berkhamsted with the firm set to make an announcement in the ‘near future’.

The German chain is keen to build a new site in Gossoms End where the Roy Chapman garage was previously based.

Lidl bosses say plans are picking up speed but they remain tight-lipped about an opening date.

A spokesman for the supermarket said: “Lidl remains committed to bringing a new store to the site on Gossoms End, Berkhamsted and we hope to be able to update the local community on our plans in the near future.”

The controversial plans got the green light from Dacorum Borough Council’s development control committee by just one vote in September 2014, despite more than 350 residents signing a petition against the supermarket moving into the town.

On the other side of the coin, more than 700 people signed a petition in favour of it – and they should get their wish by the end of the year.