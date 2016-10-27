How they flocked to the fun

Jazz, morris and sheep – just an ordinary October morning in Hemel?

Oh all right, maybe not – but that didn’t detract from the fun as freemen of the borough were exercising their ancient right to drive sheep up the old High Street.

The annual event was held in aid of the Mayor of Dacorum’s two charities this year; the Dacorum Community Trust and Community Action Dacorum.

Entertainment also came from the Aldbury Morris Men and local band Gentle Jazz.