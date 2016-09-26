Home sweet council home

The first new council homes to be built in Dacorum for a quarter of a century were officially unveiled this week.

Councillor Margaret Griffiths, portfolio holder for housing at Dacorum Borough Council, opened the properties on the site of a former depot on Queen Street in Tring. The four two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom house have been let to families in housing need on the council housing register who have a local connection to Tring.

The council plans to deliver 300 new affordable homes between 2013 and 2020.