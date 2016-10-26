Hollywood’s soccer star starts carpet business

From a football hardman to Hollywood stardom, there have not been many careers like that of local hero Vinnie Jones.

But now the Hertfordshire-born star has added a new string to his bow – a carpet business based in Hemel Hempstead.

Deacon Jones is a carpet and flooring showroom and trade counter, and will be based in the Saracens Estate when it opens next month.

Vinnie’s business partner is Danny Deacon, a Hemel man who has known the one-time Wimbledon star and Wales captain since childhood.

Danny said: “Vinnie grew up as a local lad, and even when he was a professional footballer he’d still drink in pubs around town at the same time as my dad used to.

“It was a very social scene and Vinnie was always keen to make sure the youngsters were involved – when he was at Wimbledon and at Chelsea some of my friends would be in the dressing room or chosen to be ball boys and get to have a kickabout on the pitch.

“I recently found an old autograph book from when I was a kid, and there was his name next to John Barnes.”

Deacon Jones came about when father-of-two Danny met Vinnie again at Centurion golf club and the Hollywood star suggested they go into business together.

Danny said: “We were talking about life on the way back to the club and he just said ‘Let’s go into business, 50-50.’

“Vinnie’s just as you’d expect, he’s hard but fair, absolutely no-nonsense but very generous.”

To find out more about being an approved fitter with Deacon Jones, email danny@deaconjones.co.uk