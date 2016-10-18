Hemel technician in pole position on charity calendar grid

If you’re a fan of dazzling motorbikes and dashing models, you might just have a Hemel technician in your stocking this Christmas.

That is because bike and car technician Matt Fitzgerald has been selected as one of 12 finalists to star in a charity motorcycle calendar for insurance brokers Carole Nash.

Matt, who beat off competition from 600 applicants, is in with a chance of winning a year’s modelling contract, a leather jacket and cash prizes of up to £150.

“I wanted to try something completely out of my comfort zone,” said Matt, who is Mr October.

“I really enjoyed the photoshoot, everyone made me feel so welcome and at ease with the whole day and I really enjoyed it.

“How great would it be if someone like me won? I’m Mr Average who has zero experience in anything like this so it would be amazing.”

Matt was invited to a professional photoshoot where he received a full makeover and was given designer clothing to wear, supplied by DPC Distribution.

The calendar will be given out at the Motorcycle Live show at the NEC in return for a voluntary contribution towards the Nationwide Association of Blood Bikes.

Rebecca Donohue, head of marketing at the insurance brokers, said: “Everyone at Carole Nash would like to wish Matt luck and we can’t wait to see the finished product.”

View a full run-down of the other finalists by visiting www.carolenash.com/news/1728-carole-nash-calendar-2017