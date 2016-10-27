Hemel is leading UK High Street awards

A nationwide competition began this month to find the nation’s best town centres – and Hemel Hempstead is leading the way.

The Great British High Street Awards is designed to celebrate town centres across the country, and Hemel been shortlisted in the category for those with a population of 30,000 people, alongside Banbury and Blackburn.

After one week of voting Hemel is leading the way – but there is still plenty of time for that to change before the polls close on November 18.

Gary Stringer, place manager of the Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors, said it was a vote of confidence in the town’s £30million Hemel Evolution programme which is transforming the town centre.

To vote, visit http:// thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk/finalist-town-centre

You can email your views about the poll and Hemel’s chances to thegazette@jpress.co.uk