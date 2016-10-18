Hemel high street up for national award

Does Hemel Hempstead have one of the best high streets in the UK?

You can help to decide, because the voting has now opened for the Great British High Street competition.

Hemel has been shortlisted for town centres with a population of 30,000 people, with Banbury and Blackburn.

And now you can vote, giving town bosses the chance to win a share of the £100,000 prize pot, plus expert training from Google’s digital taskforce for shops, bars and restaurants, and a trip to Twitter UK’s London office to further boost their social media skills.

Councillor Graham Sutton, portfolio holder for planning and regeneration at Dacorum Borough Council, said: “We’re all proud of our town. As a New Town, Hemel Hempstead welcomed bombed-out Londoners – my parents included – after the war. More recently, the community and the high street were placed at the heart of Hemel Evolution regeneration works.

“Everyone is over the moon that our town has been chosen as one of just three finalists for ‘Best Town Centre’. We now need all our local residents, businesses and – as they say – anyone who knows and loves us – to vote for Hemel.”

To vote visit http://thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk/high-street-of-the-year-award

