Help to stop people losing their homes

editorial image
0
Have your say

Vulnerable Dacorum residents who may be at risk of losing their home will be helped by a new service called Living Stable Lives.

Dacorum Borough Council has awarded a contract to Westminster Drug Project (WDP) to help give help and advice to residents living in private rented accommodation.

WDP already run the Supporting Herts Service on behalf of Hertfordshire County Council.

Back to the top of the page