Help to keep Haresfoot Brewery in Berkhamsted

Could you pledge your support and join a consortium to keep Haresfoot Brewery in Berkhamsted?

In January, its board voted in majority to leave the current premises in River Bank. However, there is a lifeline for the directors who are keen to stay in the town after an enjoyable three years. Nigel Oseland said: “One of Haresfoot Brewery’s most attractive aspects is the location and the fantastic venue it makes for events and meetings.

“Hence myself and a new business partner are exploring the feasibility of remaining at our current site. At present it appears that the current shareholders are open to exploring the benefits of a new consortium that would acquire the brewery. So we have begun negotiations to enable this as one alternative option to moving.”

If you are able to pledge your support, email nigel@oseland.co.uk