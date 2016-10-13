Have your say on 2,500 new homes

The government wants to build 2,500 new homes in East Hemel Hempstead, in a scheme which will go on show to the public later this month.

East Hemel will also create a “potential” 8,000 new jobs before 2031 according to developers.

And there is the promise of investment in road infrastructure, green spaces, two new primary schools and a secondary school, community facilities, walking and cycling routes.

Over the next 35 years experts predict that Hertfordshire’s overall population will increase by around 400,000, to around 1.5 million.

Steve Melligan, strategic land manager at developer The Crown Estate which owns the land, said: “At East Hemel there’s a fantastic opportunity to create a vibrant community, where people can live, work, shop and enjoy spending time with their family, friends and neighbours.

“Seeking the views of local people is incredibly important in ensuring that we can shape a vision for this site which brings forward long term benefits for the local area and delivers the new residential and business accommodation, infrastructure, green spaces and community facilities that the area needs.

“We’re very much looking forward to talking to local people and hearing their thoughts on the opportunities this site offers.”

The Crown Estate is an independent commercial business, established by an Act of Parliament.

All profits go to the government.

A spokesman for The Crown Estate was unable to provide a more detailed breakdown of the plans, saying that these would be shaped in large part by the public consultation, but confirmed that the 2,500 additional homes were part of the overall localplan.

The scheme is part of St Albans District Council’s Strategic Local Plan, which is expected to build 8,720 new homes between 2011-31.

Public consultation events will take place on the following dates:

Thursday, October 20, 4–7pm, Holy Trinity Church, Leverstock Green;

Monday, October 24, 3-7pm, Brockswood School, Hemel Hempstead;

Thursday, October 27, 4-8pm, Redbourn Parish Centre.

> Whatdo you think Hemel needs if it is to get thousands of additional homes? Email thegazette@jpress.co.uk