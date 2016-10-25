Have you seen missing OAP?

Can you help police to find an elderly gentleman who was last seen in the early hours of this morning?

Robert Hudson, aged 79, was last seen in King Street, Tring at 3am today.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and with grey hair.

Mr Hudson is believed to be wearing a medium-blue striped T-shirt, a grey cardigan, and brown trousers.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Robert’s welfare.

Anyone who has seen Robert or who knows where he is should call Herts Police’s non-emergency number 101