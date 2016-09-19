Handbag robbery outside station

A woman was robbed of her handbag as she was walking away from Berkhamsted Railway Station around 10.40-10.50pm on Tuesday (September 13).

The victim was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her and demanded that she hand over her handbag.

When she did so the man ran away.

The suspect is described as being aged between 20-30 years old, of medium build, with dark brown collar length hair. He was wearing a light-coloured top, shorts and a grey farmers’ cap.

Anyone with information should call Herts Police on 101, quoting crime reference D2/16/835.