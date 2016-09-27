Hamilton’s F1 suit helps to raise £47k

A charity dinner at which Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 racing suit was auctioned, has raised a staggering £47,500 for the Herts Air Ambulance.

The event was held by Robert Smith and Claire Brackley to say thanks to the charity for saving the life of their daughter Millicent, who was airlifted to hospital when she was just 20 hours old.

