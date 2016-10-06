Grit news as highways chiefs ready for winter

Hertfordshire’s winter maintenance service has begun, and will run for the next six months.

From now until the end of April, the county council’s highways contractor, Ringway, will have a fleet of 58 gritters on standby to salt the county’s roads when icy conditions are forecast.

Gritter crews are ready around the clock to cover nearly half of Hertfordshire’s road network – more than 1,400 miles or the equivalent of salting from Hertford to Berlin and back.

For a list of those roads that have been added and those which have been taken away from the gritting routes, visit www.berkhamstedtoday.co.uk or www.tringtoday.co.uk