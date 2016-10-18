Grazing sheep attacked by dog

Sheep grazing at a nature reserve have been attacked by an out-of-control dog.

The incident took place at Alpine Meadow Nature Reserve in Berkhamsted and left the sheep with severe injuries.

As a result the site owners, the Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust, say it has left their conservation grazing programme in question.

Paul Thrush, the trust’s senior reserves officer, said: “Attacks like this are tremendously concerning from an animal welfare perspective, and it’s also having an impact on how we manage our reserves.

Anyone who sees a dog worrying sheep should report it to the police on 101.