Golden duo’s Hemel homecomings

They’re the medal-winning duo who made their hometown proud.

And now Hemel has thrown its arms out to welcome back Jessica Stretton and Max Whitlock.

Jess Stretton at morning assembly at Longdean School, Hemel Hempstead. Withe the banner from left, head boy Adam Hatchett, school chair Lydia Clark and deputy head girl Emily Rogers.

16-year-old Jess, who won gold at the Parlaympics, was welcomed back to Longdean School on Monday at a special assembly.

And Max Whitlock will be at the centre at a multi-sport town centre celebration.

Jess was the youngest gold medallist in the world when she claimed first place in the women’s W1 archery competition earlier this month.

The summer trip to Rio meant she had a belated start to starting Sixth Form, but Jess is no stranger to making up lost ground - she only began taking archery seriously last year before unknowingly breaking the world record at a competition in Dubai.

Meanwhile Dacorum Borough Council has unveiled plans for a special event to celebrate Olympic Champion Max Whitlock’s trio of medals in gymnastics.

Max Whitlock - Live@ Hemel Hempstead will take place in the New Town Square from 4-6.30pm on October 26.

Max won a bronze and two gold Olympic medals in Rio to add to his 21-strong medal haul from Championship, Olympic and Commonwealth games since 2010.

As part of the celebration, local sports groups will be inspiring local residents to get active by giving them the chance to try out sports from judo to triathlons.

Rush Judo will be giving young disabled and able people the chance to try martialarts, while Berkhamsted Gym Club will be bringing along gymnastics equipment for youngsters aged up to 16 to try out.

Sportspace will also give some people the chance to compete in a static sprint triathlon, using a rowing machine, treadmill and cycle.

Councillor Neil Harden, council portfolio holder for corporate services, said: “This event is a fantastic opportunity for local residents to celebrate our most highly acclaimed and decorated champion Max Whitlock.

“I hope that the event in the town centre will inspire the next generation to use their passion and dedication to sport to achieve great things so that in the future we will be able to have many more events like this to celebrate Dacorum’s local sporting champions”.