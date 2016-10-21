Golden boy Max Whitlock needs help from hometown Hemel to win Great Britain’s Choice Award

Olympic hero Max Whitlock is in the running to be crowned the people’s champion at the Team GB awards.

The 23-year-old grew up in Adeyfield, went to Longdean School and trained at Sapphire School of Gymnastics.

Whitlock became a household name at Rio 2016 in August when he won Team GB’s first ever Olympic golds in gymnastics.

He first bagged bronze in the all-around before winning the floor and pommel horse competitions just a couple of hours apart.

Now, Whitlock needs your help to win the Great Britain’s Choice Award at the Team GB Ball on November 30.

He is up against Mo Farah, Laura Trott, Andy Murray, Adam Peaty and the women’s hockey team.

Vote for Whitlock here. Voting closes on November 11.