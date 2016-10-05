Getting safer by thousands

A quarter of households across Herts have now signed up to Neighbourhood Watch as the movement celebrates its tenth anniversary.

Signing up has allowed 110,000 residents to regularly receive messages about local crime, missing people, security advice and other important information via the Online Watch Link (OWL).

That includes more than 1,000 new members who signed up in Dacorum over August and September.

To sign up to Neighbourhood Watch visit www.owl.co.uk or they can speak to your local Police Community Support Officer.