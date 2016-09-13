Get help giving up smoking forever

Nearly 4,000 people in Herts stubbed out cigarettes for Stoptober last year and Hertfordshire County Council wants more residents to give up in 2016.

Evidence shows that if you can go 28 days without a cigarette then you’re five times more likely to stay permanently smoke-free.

Visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/stopsmoking

