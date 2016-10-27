Full beam ahead for rugby club

The future looks bright for Berkhamsted Rugby Union Football Club which has received a £2,200 community grant to repair the club floodlights.

For the last year the side have had to train on common land or in parks after their generator broke in November 2015.

The boost should not only help the first team’s affairs on Lockhart Field – the club hope the improved training facilities at Cow Roast will help get more people into the sport and that they can expand the club.

Rugby club treasurer Dan Prince, said: “We would like to offer our thanks and gratitude to Dacorum Borough Council for the community grant that we were awarded this year to cover the cost of repairing our tower lights, something that as a self-funded club, we simply could not afford. Without operational tower lights we are unable to train in the winter and this in turn has a huge impact on our fitness levels and player retention.”

> Find out more and apply for a grant of up to £5,000 by visiting www.dacorum.gov.uk/grants